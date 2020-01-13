Police stop Zameer on Ballari outskirts, detain him

Chamarajpet Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, who had warned of staging a protest in front of Bellary City MLA G Somashekar Reddy's residence, was stopped by police on the outskirts of the city on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Zameer Ahmed dared Reddy, "Where is your sword? Bring it, I have come to Ballari."

"It is not my intention to disrupt peace. I have respect for police. I am ready to court arrest. I have come here to register my protest against the provocative speech by BJP MLA Somashekar Reddy," he said.

Police detained Zameer, who was heading towards Reddy's residence. The Congress legislator did not have support from the local Congmen. A few Muslim leaders from Ballari and other places were with Zameer.

Zameer Ahmed had urged the Ballary SP to allow him to protest in front of Reddy's house on Jan 13 against the 'hate speech' by the Bellary City MLA. SP C K Baba, however, refused to give Zameer the permission to protest. Interestingly, Congress leader and MLC K C Kondaiah had openly urged the district administration not to give permission for the protest.