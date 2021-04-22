Police take measures for effective implementation of night curfew in Mysuru

With night curfew is in place, city police and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) have taken strict measures for effective implementation.
While the police are asking the vendors to down the shutters by 9 pm, MCC authorities are taking out awareness drive.
On day one of the curfew, the police are seen asking the street vendors to close business. Police also warned the vendors of evicting them if they fail to abide by the norms.
