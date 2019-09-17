Police wage revision to be delayed?

Akram Mohammed, DH News Service, Bengaluru
Despite the government’s decision to revise wages for police personnel based on the recommendations of the Auradkar Committee report, a recent note by the Police department has cast a cloud on the same. 

A letter issued from the DG-IGP’s office on Tuesday has instructed administrative heads of all police units in the state to withhold, until further orders, any steps towards revising wages.

This came a month after a circular was issued on August 20, regarding wage revision and payment of arrears to staff. The recent letter has raised concerns that the fund-starved State government could delay the revision of wages for a few more months.

However, M A Saleem, Additional Director General of Police (Administration), told DH that the recent letter was issued as “exact calculation” of revised salaries was not complete. “We are currently modifying the circular, which will be issued in a day or two,” he added.

