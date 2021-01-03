Policeman dies in road accident in Shivamogga, case registered

A policeman who sustained injuries in a road mishap on Sagar road in Shivamogga on Saturday night died in the wee hours on January 3.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as police head constable Syed Zulfikar.

The incident took place when a speeding car rammed into him while he was returning home after completing his duty at Harsha the Fern, venue of BJP core committee meeting. The five persons who were in the car were heading towards Bhadravathi after a New Year's party in Goa.

A case has been registered by Tunga police.