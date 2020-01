As many as 65.64 lakh children below the age of five will be administered polio immunisation on January 19, Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu, here on Friday.

A total of 33,021 polio booths, 46,620 teams of 1.09 lakh vaccinators have been deputed for the vaccination drive. A total of 977 mobile teams and 2,111 transit teams are also formed to immunise children at bus stations and other public places, he said.