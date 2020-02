Raichur, dhns: Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sreeramulu on Wednesday said that there was nothing wrong in continuing Anand Singh as Forest Minister.

“Singh is an honest man. Singh and Janardhan Reddy were booked in the past as part of political conspiracy,” he told reporters. On a section of BJP legislators meeting at the house of Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Sreeramulu said that the agenda of the meeting was discussion on the state budget.