Political parties stack up their plans for Sira bypoll

Political activities have picked up steam with all three parties gearing up to fight the by-election to the Sira Assembly constituency located in Tumakuru district.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of JD(S) legislator B Sathyanarayana last month. The bypoll is yet to be announced, but political strategies are being drawn up.

On Friday, JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy met party workers to discuss the Sira bypoll. “Sira has been a JD(S) stronghold and we have a formidable base there,” he said. “We will work on our shortcomings and starting September 14, our workers will fan out across villages to drum up support for the party.”

It is said that the JD(S) would consider fielding someone from Sathyanarayana’s family in order to gain sympathy of the voters.

Sira has witnessed a direct fight between the JD(S) and the Congress. With Sathyanarayana as its candidate, the JD(S) won Sira twice in the last four elections - 2004 and 2018 - whereas the Congress won in 2008 and 2013 with former minister T B Jayachandra as its candidate.

According to sources, the Congress is planning to form a committee to strategize for the Sira bypoll. It is said that the party might consider fielding Jayachandra once again. He was a sitting minister when he lost in 2018, which is attributed to the consolidation of Vokkaliga votes against the Congress. Apparently, former Madhugiri legislator K N Rajanna is also a ticket aspirant, given that he claims to have some clout in the Tumakuru district.

Since 2004, the vote share of both the Congress and the JD(S) ranges between 30-45%.

The vote share of the ruling BJP has been shrinking with each election. The saffron party bagged 18.6% of the votes in 2004, which dropped to 17.79% in 2008, 11.84% in 2013 and 9.41% in 2018. Unlike the Congress and the JD(S), the BJP is seen as lacking a leader in this constituency: It fielded Badeeranna B K in 2004, B K Manjunath in 2008 and 2013, S R Gowda in 2018.

According to poll managers, Sira’s electoral profile comprises some 55,000 SC, 45,000 Gollas, 40,000 Vokkaligas, 12,000 Muslims and 10,000 Kurubas.

A loss will not make a difference for the BJP, but it will look to field a surprise candidate to ensure a 3-way contest, which it hopes will split the votes leading to electoral gains.