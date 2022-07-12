Politicians behind PSI scam still at large, says Siddaramaiah

The Criminal Investigation Department was not looking into the PSI recruitment scam properly because it was yet to nab the politicians behind it, alleged Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

While speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, the former chief minister said the investigating team caught IPS officer Amrit Paul, police officer Shantakumar and others, but none of the politicians involved in the scam.

According to the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, the recruitment committee was constituted when Basavaraj Bommai was the state home minister. The scam came to light after Bommai became chief minister. Siddaramaiah also accused that home minister Aaraga Jnanendra was also involved in the PSI recruitment scam.

Reacting to BJP leaders’ allegation that recruitment scams took place when Congress was in power in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah asked why did the leaders not raise the issue then if their accusation was true? “What were they doing then?... they are blaming Congress now as we staged protests against the recruitment scam,” he said.

When questioned about his 75th birthday celebrations, he said he never celebrated his birthday and would not do it in the future either. “But I am turning 75 on August 3 this year. My followers, well-wishers and leaders of the party want to celebrate it, as the 75th year is an important stage in any person’s life. To make it memorable, they have decided to organise birthday celebrations under the programme Amrit Mahotsava,” Siddaramaiah said.

Responding to Bharatiya Janata Party leader K S Eshwarappa’s remark that Congress would become a divided house after Siddaramaiah’s birthday celebrations, the former chief minister said that Eshwarappa lost his mental faculties after losing ministerial post.

The Congress leader also talked about the book ‘RSS Aala Mattu Agala’, written by Devanur Mahadev, and said: “Mahadev is a good writer and my friend. But he belongs to another party.