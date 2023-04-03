Poll duty for teachers likely to hit II PU evaluation

The election schedule announced in the state could delay the evaluation work of II PU examinations which concluded recently.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has planned to start the evaluation of II PU answer scripts from April 5. As 30% of the evaluators are deputed for election-related works, the evaluation is expected to be delayed.

According to sources from the KSEAB, the earlier plan was to complete the evaluation work in 10 to 12 days and announce results by the end of April. “Now, looking at the number of teachers deputed for election duty, the evaluation work will be disturbed and delayed,” said a senior official of the Board.

Deputed for poll trainings

As per information from the Department of Pre-University Education, several PU college teachers are on various election-related trainings for the last 15 days. “Normally, PUC teachers will be used as sector officers and master trainers. This time, they have been deployed even at checkposts,” said another official.

This year, KSEAB has deputed over 23,000 eligible teachers across the state for evaluation. “Election training will not be of much problem for SSLC teachers as the evaluation will be in the same district. But, for the PUC, the evaluation is decentralised for some subjects and it would be difficult for them to manage both the training and the evaluation work,” said a member of the Karnataka State Pre University College Teachers’ Association.

Meanwhile, to complete the evaluation process on time and to announce the results as per the schedule, the KSEAB is thinking of taking more number of eligible teachers from private unaided colleges on board.