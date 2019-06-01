Poll panel nixes mismatch in votes polled and counted

Election authorities in Karnataka have noiselessly addressed the gap that existed between the number of votes polled and counted during the recent Lok Sabha election while an uproar is brewing over the mismatch.

The mismatch was a little over 22,000 votes across the 28 Lok Sabha segments in the state. But over the past three days, authorities reconciled the figures to make sure the number of votes polled was the same as the number of votes counted on the electronic voting machines (EVM).

On May 21, two days before counting, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kumar released voter turnout data. When these figures were juxtaposed with the number of EVM votes counted published on the Election Commission website, there was a mismatch in all constituencies.

In Mandya, for instance, where Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil lost to BJP-backed independent Sumalatha, the number of votes counted was 3,459 more than the votes actually polled. The mismatch was higher in the case of Raichur where 5,721 extra votes were counted. A similar mismatch was seen in Belgaum (4,208 votes), Shimoga (2,286 votes) and Dharwad (2,242 votes).

But this was before the authorities updated the figures, which were released Saturday. “There was a mismatch three days ago. Now, there is absolutely zero mismatch,” Kumar told DH. His office verified the voter turnout or votes polled data based on the information collected from presiding officers and the register of voters in Form 17A. “This is when accurate voter turnout data is obtained,” he explained.

Any voter turnout numbers released on the day of voting are only tentative, officials pointed out. “There was mismatch only because the numbers were not updated,” Kumar said. “There may be discrepancies in other places, but it can’t be in Karnataka as everything is checked at the highest levels.”

The Congress has latched on to news reports suggesting such ‘phantom votes’ are large in number. Reports suggest that the mismatch between votes polled and votes counted could be as high as 58.34 lakh across the 542 seats. In Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram, 18,331 “surplus” votes were found. Likewise, the surplus was 9,906 in the case of the Mathura Lok Sabha seat.

Those raising doubts over mismatch are “know very well” that EVMs cannot be tampered with, BEL chairman and managing director MV Gowtama told reporters here. “I assure you that EVMs manufactured by BEL are non-tamperable and no mischief can be played with those EVMs.”