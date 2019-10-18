Poor response to electors verification in state

In what could be described as a testimony to voter apathy, the Election Commission has received poor response in the state for its Electors Verification Programme (EVP) initiated in September this year. Only 37% voters have applied for electoral verification.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar urged voters to get their details verified at the earliest. “Goa has seen 92% response, while Rajasthan seen 70%,” he said encouraging more number of voters to utlise the services under the programme. Of a total of 5.10 crore voters registered in the state, the CEO’s office in Karnataka has received 1.88 crore requests as on Friday.

The EVP aims to remove all errors in the voters’ list. Voters can get all revisions done including change of address, name, spelling mistakes or any other details which need to be rectified in their identity cards.

The EVP was launched across the country on September 1 this year. Voters can submit their applications until November 18, as part of the programme.

Bengaluru has seen one of the poorest responses with only 22% voters responding to the call.

Only Mandya has seen good response with 81% voters having gotten their details verified.

There has been some difficulty in flood-affected districts, but the situation has improved, Kumar said.