Popular Kannada artist G K Govinda Rao passes away

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condoled the death of the actor

DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 15 2021, 11:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 11:36 ist
Professor GK Govinda Rao. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Veteran Kannada actor and performer Professor G K Govinda Rao passed away due to age-related illness in Hubballi at 4.45 am on Friday.

Govinda Rao is survived by two daughters.

The 84-year-old acted in several Kannada films including 'Shastri', 'Mithile Sita', 'Grahana' and appeared in lead roles in the Kannada TV serials Maha Parva and Malgudi Days.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condoled the death of the actor, saying that with his death, "the country has lost a great thinker".

