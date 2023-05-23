Port authorities defend Honnavar project

The state government has said that the Honnavar Port project has been taken up after following all the rules. The project has come under spotlight over the proposal to build a connecting road on the Kasarakoda beach, Honnavar, that hosts olive ridley turtles.

The Directorate of Ports and Inland Water Transport, Baithol, said in a letter to the counsel representing the petitioner in an NGT case that the project has received clearance from the environment and coastal zone regulation authorities.

The director said eight public consultations and presentations have been conducted between November 2020 and June 2021. Stating that the project was approved by the State Environment Impact Assessment in November 2011, the official said construction of road was permissible as per the coastal regulation zone notification of 2011.

The official dismissed the allegation of encroachment on private land and said the Forest Department has given clearance for acquiring 1.87 acres of land and the construction was taken up within the port limits as notified by the department.

The director said the project was in public interest and alleged that the “locals” were planting olive ridley turtles in more areas.