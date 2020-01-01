Portal for e-gazettes launched

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa launched a website to access gazette notifications of the state government, here on Wednesday.

Following the launch, both government officials and general public will have access to the gazette on the online portal https://erajyapatra.karnataka.gov.in/.

According to CMO sources, the portal is expected to save 6.5 crore paper sheets to the state exchequer every year. “Prior to the website, gazettes had to be printed and distributed to various government offices regularly. With the launch, anybody can access them, allowing government to save printing and paper costs,” sources said.

From Wednesday, offices of all heads of departments, regional commissioners, deputy commissioners, deputy conservators of forests and other district-level offices have switched to the eOffice platform, following the recent guidelines by the state government.