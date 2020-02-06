Portfolio allocation by Saturday, says CM

In a ceremony that lasted 30 minutes, but took almost two-months in the making, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa inducted 10 MLAs to the Cabinet on Thursday. The new ministers will get portfolios allocated to them by Saturday, Yediyurappa said.

The MLAs took oath in the presence of hundreds of supporters gathered inside and outside Raj Bhavan. Some supporters were denied entry to the venue by police personnel owing to inadequate arrangements.

"More passes than seats available inside were distributed, forcing us to close the entrance for the venue almost half an hour before the event began," a senior police official said.

While the Raj Bhavan road is usually closed due to the presence of large number of supporters during such events, police had ensured the smooth movement of traffic on the road as entry to the venue was opened from the Legislators' House side.

During the swearing-in ceremony, most of the MLAs took oath in the name of God. However, B C Patil swore in the name of God, voters of his constituency, his parents and social reformer Basavanna.

Absentees

Several of the disgruntled leaders of the party, especially those unhappy about Cabinet expansion, skipped the event.

Prominent among them were Health Minister B Sriramulu, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa, former minister Murugesh Nirani and Cabinet aspirants Mahesh Kumathalli and C P Yogeeshwar. However, according to reports, Eshwarappa had informed the CM that he would be absent due to health reasons.