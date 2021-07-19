Portion of wall collapses near KRS dam; creates anxiety

A portion of the wall, on the pathway leading to the Goddess Cauvery statue, has collapsed near Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam at Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, on Monday.

Even as the allegations by MP A Sumalatha, over the damage to the dam due to mining activities is yet to subside, the wall collapse has created anxiety among the officials and the people.

The officials rushed to the spot and inspected the place. According to the officials, continuous rains for the last few days has resulted in a few foundation stones falling out. Around 30 stones have collapsed.

However, they claimed that there is no danger to the dam as it was the pathway leading to the Cauvery statue. It is said that this was the first time the stones have collapsed anywhere on the dam premises.