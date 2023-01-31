Post-Covid campus placements: local lads & lasses bag big global offers

Engineering college campuses have seen a rise in the number of international job offers being made to graduates during placement drives.

At the MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology (MSRIT), the highest cost to company (CTC) offered was Rs 50 lakh per annum during campus placements.

The college saw a Dubai-based company make three mind-boggling offers of 5,000 dirhams per month.

"We do our best for our students at Ramaiah Institute of Technology. We always strive to see that our best students get the best companies, packages and placements, including international placements, year after year," M R Seetharam, vice chairman, Gokula Education Trust that runs MSRIT said.

The BNM Institute of Technology (BNMIT) has successfully placed two of its students in an international offer from a Japan-based company with an annual CTC of Rs 22.7 lakh.

"Not just international, even our domestic placement was excellent this year with the highest CTC of Rs 40 lakh offered to one of our students," BNMIT's governing body chairman Narayan Rao R Maanay said.

According to information sourced from various colleges, most of the international placement offers came from Japan-based companies across domains such as information science, computer science and electronics & communication. Some of these international firms offer internships, too.

The Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology witnessed over 25 international placements and another 25 are in the pipeline.

"The highest international offer is over Rs 30 lakh per annum from a Japan-based company. However, we are waiting for companies from UK and Singapore to visit us," the institute's career & development director Bhanu Rekha Reddy said, adding that 900 eligible students have received over 1,200 job offers from 90 companies.

As many as 23 engineering students were placed globally, crossing CTC of Rs 36 lakh, according to Jain (Deemed-to-be University) placement officer Preeti Bhandary.

"Companies are basically from Japan and offers made were in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, which are sought-after courses," she said, adding that new age courses like web designing and smartphone application engineering are in demand.

In Mysuru, the Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering has had the highest CTC of Rs 26 lakh per annum so far. "The placement season is very good. The season is still on and we expect more offers," principal B Sadashive Gowda said.

