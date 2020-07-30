Post-submission by govt, Karnataka HC allows kin to see Covid-19 victims’ bodies

The government on Thursday submitted to the High Court that it has issued a circular setting out exhaustive guidelines on management of dead bodies. Accordingly, the High Court has allowed the relatives of the deceased only to see the body.

In the previous hearing, the high court had directed the state government to formulate detailed guidelines for handling dead bodies with dignity. The government submitted the circular issued on July 29 and said that in deaths due to any other causes where Covid-19 is not confirmed or suspected, Covid-19 shall not be mentioned either as cause of death or in death certificates for any reasons.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The bench observed that one of the clauses in the circular allows relatives of the dead to view the body. The clause states, “If the family wishes only to view the body and not touch it, they may do so, using standard precautions at all times including hand hygiene. Give the family clear instructions not to touch or kiss the body.’’

The bench observed that there has been no study of experts produced by the state on the question whether the virus spreads if one touches the body where the cause of death is confirmed to be Covid-19. “We say so for the reason that no such reports have been placed before this court.”