Postal staff on strike on August 10 against privatisation move

With Postal Department employees affiliated with various unions going on a one-day national strike on Wednesday, officials in the Karnataka Postal Circle said adequate arrangements were in place to offset possible disruption in services.

The employees are striking work to protest the Central government’s move to privatise the department.

S Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General (CPMG) of the Karnataka Circle, said formal appeals were already made to the staff to join work on Wednesday, also to ensure the continuation of ongoing campaigns in connection with the 75th year of independence. “We are trying to operate as close to normal,” Kumar told DH.

The CPMG said the department had already put in place measures for the timely delivery of rakhis on the day of Raksha Bandhan (August 11) and the national flags that are being sold as part of the union government’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The striking unions have called the Centre’s move to outsource some of the postal services to external agencies and bring large sections of the workforce under the scope of temporary employment confrontational.

The Postal Joint Council of Action, a collaboration of postal employee federations including the National Federation of Postal Employees, has called for the strike.