Postal staff on strike today against privatisation move

Postal staff on strike on August 10 against privatisation move

The CPMG said the department had already put in place measures for the timely delivery of rakhis on the day of Raksha Bandhan

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 09 2022, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2022, 04:31 ist

With Postal Department employees affiliated with various unions going on a one-day national strike on Wednesday, officials in the Karnataka Postal Circle said adequate arrangements were in place to offset possible disruption in services.

The employees are striking work to protest the Central government’s move to privatise the department.

S Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General (CPMG) of the Karnataka Circle, said formal appeals were already made to the staff to join work on Wednesday, also to ensure the continuation of ongoing campaigns in connection with the 75th year of independence. “We are trying to operate as close to normal,” Kumar told DH.

The CPMG said the department had already put in place measures for the timely delivery of rakhis on the day of Raksha Bandhan (August 11) and the national flags that are being sold as part of the union government’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The striking unions have called the Centre’s move to outsource some of the postal services to external agencies and bring large sections of the workforce under the scope of temporary employment confrontational.

The Postal Joint Council of Action, a collaboration of postal employee federations including the National Federation of Postal Employees, has called for the strike. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Karnataka
Postal service
Strikes

What's Brewing

The child influencer who rocked Cannes Lions 2022

The child influencer who rocked Cannes Lions 2022

Why 'summering' in Dubai makes perfect sense

Why 'summering' in Dubai makes perfect sense

Last month one of the hottest Julys on record: UN

Last month one of the hottest Julys on record: UN

Lowest July Antarctic sea ice on record

Lowest July Antarctic sea ice on record

Ways to considerably reduce household food waste

Ways to considerably reduce household food waste

 