PPEC suspends classes after two contract Covid

Poorna Prajna Education Centre in the steel town, on Wednesday, suspended physical classes till January 18 after two students were tested positive for Covid-19.
Students of grade 3rd and grade 9th had tested positive for the virus.
As a precautionary measure, the management has suspended physical classes for students studying between class 1st to 10th.
The principal has also asked parents to consult doctors if their children have symptoms like fever, cough, cold etc and take all measures to protect themselves from the pandemic.
