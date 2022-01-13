PPEC suspends classes after two contract Covid

PPEC suspends classes after two contract Covid

The principal has also asked parents to consult doctors if their children have symptoms

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Bhadravathi,
  • Jan 13 2022, 06:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 06:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Poorna Prajna Education Centre in the steel town, on Wednesday, suspended physical classes till January 18 after two students were tested positive for Covid-19. 

Students of grade 3rd and grade 9th had tested positive for the virus.

As a precautionary measure, the management has suspended physical classes for students studying between class 1st to 10th.

The principal has also asked parents to consult doctors if their children have symptoms like fever, cough, cold etc and take all measures to protect themselves from the pandemic. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Schools

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mekedatu: A rift among Karnataka’s parties

Mekedatu: A rift among Karnataka’s parties

PM security breach: SC-ordered probe welcome

PM security breach: SC-ordered probe welcome

Religion as a unifying force

Religion as a unifying force

Audi in Formula One: Decision coming by second quarter

Audi in Formula One: Decision coming by second quarter

Covid cases in Bengaluru cross 15,000 mark

Covid cases in Bengaluru cross 15,000 mark

New ISRO chairman bats for opening up of space sector

New ISRO chairman bats for opening up of space sector

Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality

Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality

Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising

Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising

Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018

Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

 