PPP model to ramp up Covid-19 testing in Karnataka, says K Sudhakar

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, who is in charge of Covid-19 affairs, has his fingers crossed on what Unlock 5.0 would mean for Karnataka. DH's Bharath Joshi caught up with the minister for a quick chat. Excerpts:

As someone who has always advocated caution, how do you see Unlock 5.0 playing out?

Because our spike (in cases) happened very late, we’re in the middle of that spiking process. So, we need to be more vigilant, take more accurate and aggressive measures. Positivity rate has increased across India, with some states reporting 20-40%. We’re going to go big on awareness. Next, as part of enforcement, we’ve hiked the penalty for not wearing a mask. We’re reducing the number of guests at functions and congregations to 50, despite the Centre allowing up to 200 people.

Is there a concern with false positives?

False positives are very less in Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT). However, I won’t deny it. But, the only worrying factor for me with RAT is false negatives with asymptomatic people. If symptomatic people are shown as positive, it means the RAT accuracy is over 90%.

We still want to increase RT-PCR testing, which is the gold standard. We want to increase our testing capacity to one lakh, which will happen in about 10 days.

How do you plan on scaling up testing?

We’re going for a public-private partnership (PPP). We don’t want to invest again. The government will provide facilities and those with ICMR permission and NABL accreditation should invest in equipment, reagents and everything else. We will pay them based on tests done. We’ve floated a tender for this. The cost of testing, which we

have fixed at Rs 1,200 now, will decrease further.

What after scaling up testing?

We want to do more targeted testing and focus on people who work in crowded places such as markets, those with comorbidities or above 60 years of age and contacts of infected people, whom we want to trace within 48 hours for early detection.

Bengaluru was divided into zones for Covid-19 management. Has it worked?

Systems will work only if citizens cooperate. This is a huge pandemic. I’ll also concede that there’s fatigue among local officers and personnel. That’s why we wanted a citizen-driven mechanism with booth-level committees. Unfortunately, civil society hasn’t actively responded the way we expected. People still expect health workers or the BBMP to do things.

Everybody is waiting for the Covid-19 vaccine.

We’re anticipating a vaccine to come as early as January 2021. I’m also in touch with scientists at Astra Zeneca and Oxford University. They’re very confident. Soon after clinical trials, it’ll be a dependable vaccine ready for general use.

What about distributing the vaccine?

The Centre will spearhead the distribution. This is the right time to sit and plan well in advance. The state government will hold meetings this month. Karnataka’s health system network is robust with PHCs and anganwadis. We will ensure proper distribution to all villages and that every citizen gets it.