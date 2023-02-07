Pralhad Joshi's office took cash for jobs: JD(S) MLC

Pralhad Joshi's office took cash for jobs, says JD(S) MLC

Speaking to mediapersons at the party office here, Gowda released a few documents reflecting bank transactions

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 07 2023, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 05:19 ist
Pralhad Joshi. Credit: PTI photo

In an ensuing verbal duel between JD(S) leaders and Union minister of Parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi, JD(S) MLC Bhoje Gowda on Tuesday alleged that the union minister's office had taken money from candidates for securing jobs in AIIMS and for membership in National Medical Council (NMC).

Speaking to mediapersons at the party office here, Gowda released a few documents reflecting bank transactions. "Money has gone to Joshi's office in return for securing employment tocafew candidates," he alleged. Further, implicating the then union medical minister Harshvardhan, he said the minister had written a letter to Joshi in this concern.

Also Read | RSS planning to install Joshi as CM, claims Kumaraswamy

"Who is the kingpin in this? A total of Rs 2.5 crore has been deposited in the bank account. I will release more documents in the coming days," Gowda threatened, demanding a high level inquiry into the alleged scam.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pralhad Joshi
Karnataka
Corruption

What's Brewing

Sound at seventy 

Sound at seventy 

Russia asks Pink Floyd's Waters to speak on Ukraine

Russia asks Pink Floyd's Waters to speak on Ukraine

We are fine, yet not fine: Turkish people in Delhi

We are fine, yet not fine: Turkish people in Delhi

'Most Indian workspaces not suited for specially-abled'

'Most Indian workspaces not suited for specially-abled'

KIA post-Covid recovery at 82%, 27.5 mn pax in 2022

KIA post-Covid recovery at 82%, 27.5 mn pax in 2022

Exhibition of Vermeer paintings to open in Amsterdam

Exhibition of Vermeer paintings to open in Amsterdam

How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges

How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges

Turkey quake: Why structures fell in 'pancake mode'

Turkey quake: Why structures fell in 'pancake mode'

 