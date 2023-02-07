Pralhad Joshi's office took cash for jobs, says JD(S) MLC

In an ensuing verbal duel between JD(S) leaders and Union minister of Parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi, JD(S) MLC Bhoje Gowda on Tuesday alleged that the union minister's office had taken money from candidates for securing jobs in AIIMS and for membership in National Medical Council (NMC).
Speaking to mediapersons at the party office here, Gowda released a few documents reflecting bank transactions. "Money has gone to Joshi's office in return for securing employment tocafew candidates," he alleged. Further, implicating the then union medical minister Harshvardhan, he said the minister had written a letter to Joshi in this concern.
"Who is the kingpin in this? A total of Rs 2.5 crore has been deposited in the bank account. I will release more documents in the coming days," Gowda threatened, demanding a high level inquiry into the alleged scam.
