Pramod Madhwaraj resigns from the Congress party

Former minister Pramod Madhwaraj tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party.

In a letter to KPCC President D K Shivakumar, he said, "The situation in the Congress in Udupi district in the last three years has been bad. I have had bad experiences in the party, thus leading to political suffocation. I had already brought the issue to your and other leaders' notice. I have observed that no worthwhile steps were taken by the party to redress my grievances regarding the prevailing situation in the Udupi district Congress unit."

Further, Madhwaraj said, "I have reached a point wherein it is impossible for me to continue in the Congress and do justice to the new post of KPCC Vice President that has been entrusted to me recently. I have decided not to accept the post of vice president of KPCC and also tender resignation to the party."



Udupi District BJP President Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak had on Friday said that the district BJP committee had submitted their opinion to the state committee about former minister Madhwaraj joining the BJP. He said that the state committee would take a final decision on the matter.