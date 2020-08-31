Pranab Mukherjee had taken part in CUK's 2nd convocation

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee had taken part in the second convocation of Central University of Karnataka (CUK) held at the ESIC Hospital's auditorium here on December 22, 2015.

The convocation was scheduled on July 28, 2015, but had to postpone following the demise of former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam on July 27, 2015.

Central University of Karnataka Vice-Chancellor H M Maheshwaraiah said he arrived till Bidar base to take part in the convocation but flew back following the demise of the former president of India APJ Abdul Kalam as about 40 delegates from other nations took part.

"One fine day, the secretary of President's Office gave a call and asked me whether I am still interested in President Mukherjee ji for the convocation". He is such a simple man, the VC explained.

The former president was always advocating that we can't import education to all by constructing buildings. Hence, we should make the best of use of technology to impart education to the youths and children of the country. He had dreams for imparting digital education, he told.

Calling Mukherjee as one of the best chancellors of the universities the country ever has seen, Maheshwaraiah said, the ex-president, being the economist himself has a vast knowledge of global education. He discussed getting higher education to the poor at a low cost.

He used to discuss with the vice-chancellors of the 700 varsities once in a year till 10 pm. The ex-president dreamt of taking the research studies to the highest level so that the varsities of the country stand equal to the varsities of western countries, the VC told.