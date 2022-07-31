Praveen murder ramifications could realign OBC groups against BJP

In the past, anger against minorities was the standard response that followed murders of activists affiliated to BJP and various Hindu right-wing groups.

But the recent murder of Praveen Nettaru, surprisingly, has enraged the loyal BJP cadre against the party’s own state leaders.

Though the electoral ramifications of this fury is too early to predict, the cadre appears to be seeking hardline Hindutva leaders in the government.

In the short term, this could lead to massive changes in the state government and the party unit, if the high command felt that such a move was necessary to pacify its angry foot soldiers.

The developments, which have rattled the state BJP leaders, have largely remained restricted to coastal and Malnad districts - where the party has been dominant for two decades now.

While BJP firefights this crisis, experts feel it provides an opportunity for other parties to make inroads into some OBC communities, which are stuck with the saffron party for long.

Sources in the party feel that the outburst aimed at party leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ,was not a healthy development, as it could dent the morale of party workers.

“Even the audio of BJP MP and Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya, requesting leaders from Chikkamagaluru Yuva Morcha unit to withdraw their resignations was leaked to media by a karyakarta,” the sources said.

The recent remarks by former minister K S Eshwarappa, criticising Yuva Morcha leaders who resigned, have also not done any favour.

“There is a section of party workers who look at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and feel that bulldozing houses of perpetrators of violence is the best way to go. Considering the statements issued to media and social media posts, it is clear that a sizable number of party workers want the same to be followed here,” the sources said.

Prof Muzaffar Assadi, chairman, department of political science and public administration, University of Mysore, said communities such as Billavas could shift allegiance after Praveen’s murder.

“They feel that members of the community are just made scapegoats. With the recent development, it appears that the circle (of shifting political affiliations) will be complete as a section of OBCs, who had last backed Congress in the 70s and early 80s, may realign their loyalties in favour of the Congress again,” he said.

The state BJP unit, however, is confident that any discontent can be addressed.

“Only 12-13 people have resigned after the incident. Such anger is common in the beginning. It will be tackled in the coming days,” said Mahesh Tenginakayi, general secretary of the state BJP.

On demands by party cadres that more hardline leaders were required, he said that the government was aware of it.

On whether changes in the government or party unit were discussed after the recent developments, Tenginakayi replied in the negative.