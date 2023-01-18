Praveen Nettaru murder: NIA announces cash reward on 2 more suspects

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced cash reward for those sharing information about two suspects allegedly involved in the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district.

Praveen was hacked to death by assailants on the night of July 26 outside his poultry shop.

The NIA, which is investigating the case, has announced Rs 5 lakh each for sharing any information on Kodaje Mohammed Sherif (53), from Kodaje in Bantwal taluk, and Masud K A (40) from Nekkiladi, both members of banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

The identity of informers will be kept confidential, the NIA said. People, who have any information in this regard, can contact the office of NIA, 8th floor, Sir M Visvesvaraya Kendriya Sadana, Domlur, Bengaluru- 560071 or call 080 29510900 or 8904241100 (Email: info.blr.nia@gov.in).

It may be recalled that the the NIA had in November, 2022 announced cash rewards, of total Rs 14 lakh, for those sharing information on four suspects — Mahammad Musthafa S alias Musthafa Paichar from Bellare , Tufail M H from Madikeri in Kodagu district, Ummar Farook M R alias Umar from Kallumutlumane and Abubakkar Siddik alias Painter Siddiq from Bellare.