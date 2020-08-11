Prayers to resume at Talacauvery Kshetra

As the daily prayers in Talacauvery Kshetra have been affected due to landslide in the region, a meeting was convened by the District In-charge Minister V Somanna on restarting prayers in the Kshetra.

During the meeting held in the auditorium in Hotel Mayura in Bhagamandala on Monday, it was decided to resume the prayers after the road connectivity to Talacauvery was reestablished. The pooja will be performed by the priest of Bhagandeshwara temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhagandeshwara - Talacauvery Temple Managing Committee Chairman B S Thammaiah said that the landslide in the region was unfortunate. The prayers in Talacauvery Kshetra have been stopped. Religious rituals will be carried out to compensate the same, as per the advice of the Tantri of the Kshetra.

Takka Head Kodi Motaiah said this was the first instance when the prayers at the Kshetra had come to a halt. The road connectivity to Talacauvery is lost due to the landslide and as a result, prayers have been stopped from the last one week. Respecting the sentiments of the devotees, the prayers should be resumed, he added.

Somanna too, agreeing to implement the idea, said that the prayers should resume in Talacauvery. The family members of Talacauvery temple Chief Priest Narayana Achar, too agreed to the same.

Managing Committee member Sannuvanda Dr Kaverappa said that a deformed idol of Sage Agasthyeshwara has remained in the temple. The deformed idol had to be disposed-off with proper rituals. But, the ritual could not be carried out as a case in this regard is lying in the court. He meanwhile said that the project on UGD connections in Bhagamandala town has come to a standstill. The work should be completed before the flyover work. Also, there is a need to complete the works at the Pinda Pradana site, before the next Theerthodbhava.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that the tender work for the UGD work was in progress.

Meanwhile, Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah objected to the media reports which said that the landslide occurred on Brahmagiri hills. The MLA corrected that the spot of the landslide was located on Gajagiri hills.

MP Prathap Simha, MLC Sunil Subramani, Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra and Bhagamandala-Talacauvery temple Chief Executive Officer Jagadish were present.