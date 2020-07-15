Pre-University education department files cyber complaint over fake Twitter account

PU department files complaint over fake Twitter account

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 15 2020, 17:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 17:16 ist
Karnataka education minister Suresh Kumar. Credit: DH Photo

The Pre-University Education Department on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime police over a fake twitter account in the name of S Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education and misleading the students. 

Creating confusion among the students and teachers, the fake twitter account by miscreants on Tuesday tweeted that all the II PUC students will be provided with more than 26 grace marks in english subject paper. The tweet, coinciding with the announcement of II PUC results, went viral on social media platforms triggering confusion. 

An official communication issued by the minister said, “A complaint against the fake twitter account in my name has been filed before the Cyber Crime police and requested them to trace the miscreants and initiate action against them for misleading the students by spreading fake information in the name of minister.” 

It can be recalled that recently a similar type of incident was reported with Deputy Commissioner of Police (Command Centre) Isha Pant, IPS also complaining about a fake account in her name to Twitter.

