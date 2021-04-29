Pregnant doctor from Kerala dies due to Covid-19 in Mangaluru

Pregnant Kerala doctor dies due to Covid in Mangaluru

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 29 2021, 05:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2021, 05:50 ist
 Dr C C Maha Basheer. Credit: DH Photo/Special arrangement

A 25-year-old pregnant doctor from Kerala died following Covid-19 complications in Mangaluru. 

The final rites of Dr C C Maha Basheer were conducted in Thalassery on Wednesday.

Dr Maha, who was pursuing her post-graduation in Kanachur Medical College, was admitted to the ICU at the Indiana Hospital 10 days ago. 

"Despite best treatment given to her by our doctors, we could not save her baby and her life," Indiana Hospital and Heart Institute said in its official statement.

Mangaluru
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Kerala

