Pregnant woman among Dharwad-bound labourers rescued

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Apr 12 2020, 23:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 23:26 ist

A group of activists from Brahmavar on Sunday rescued 10 labourers, including a pregnant woman, who were walking towards their native in Dharwad district from Manipal. 

“We were having meals only in the afternoon. With no work and money, we decided to walk towards our native village,” said one of the labourers.  Vishu Shetty from Ambalpady provided ration and informed the Udupi tahsildar. about the predicament of the labourers. Later, the labourers returned to Manipal in the tahsildar’s vehicle and were supplied with groceries. 

Dharwad-bound labourers
rescued
