Preparations in full swing for Jilla Sahitya Sammelana

Preparations are underway for the Jilla Sahitya Sammelana in Sringeri to be held on January 10 and 11.

The controversy surrounding the selection of Kalkuli Vittala Hegde as the president of the convention has created ripples in the literary arena.

The government has not released any funds for the convention so far. However, the organisers have been making preparations by collecting funds from donors and also contributing from their own pockets.

A number of writers and literary enthusiasts have transferred funds to the bank account of the literary convention’s reception committee.

“An amount of Rs 4 lakh has been collected from the donors so far. It has been decided to cut short expenses by giving priority to literary sessions, instead of cultural programmes,” said Kannada Sahitya Parishat district President and Literary convention Reception Committee General Secretary Ashok Kundur.

The district literary convention held in Mudigere last year was organised at a cost of Rs 15 lakh. This time, the total budget will be limited to Rs 8 lakh, he said.

Ashok further stated that arrangements have been made towards food and accommodation with the assistance of Sringeri Sharada Peetha and Adichunchanagiri Mutt.

“A registered letter has been sent to the district superintendent of police and IGP, requesting permission for a procession. District In-charge Minister C T Ravi has said that he will not attend the literary convention. However, the reception committee has invited all dignitaries, as per the protocol.”

Ashok Kundur meanwhile announced that he has decided to observe a fast from January 9, praying for the success of the literary convention. He will only drink half a litre of water in a day, he added.

Banners cleared

In another controversy, Sringeri Town Panchayat authorities have cleared the banners of the district literary convention put up across Sringeri town.

The banners at a bus shelter, Kattebagilu, Kurubakeri, shandy market and other locations were cleared on Wednesday evening.

Town Panchayat Chief Officer Shiva Nayak said that the banners have been cleared as no permission was obtained by the concerned authorities to put up the same.

Not only the banners pertaining to the literary convention but other banners have also been cleared, he added.

‘Double standards’

MLA T D Rajegowda said that Kannada Sahitya Parishat is an autonomous body and all should abide by the decisions made by the district executive committee. Double standards are not acceptable.

Stating that the literary convention president was unanimously selected during the meetings held in Kammaradi and Koppa, the MLA pointed out that nobody raised their objection then.

“Now, some people are speaking against the selection of Kalkuli Vittala Hegde, who has come from a humble background,” he said.

Urging the district administration and Police Department to provide security to the convention, the MLA said he will take part in the convention.