Preparatory exams for II PU cancelled

The ongoing preparatory examinations for II PU students have been cancelled.
The department of pre-university education issued a circular on Thursday, saying that the colleges have to give preparatory question papers for students to practise at home and must not conduct any exams.
This follows directions to stop conducting offline classes. However, the practical examinations for II PU students scheduled to be held from April 28 to May 18 will be conducted as per schedule.
