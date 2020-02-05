‘Preserving govt schools difficult without community help’

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said preserving government schools is difficult without the support of the community.

Speaking after inaugurating the 85th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana on the Gulbarga University campus here on Wednesday, he said, several steps like providing infrastructure and training to teachers are being taken by the government to strengthen its schools.

Parents should admit their wards to government schools, which will help to preserve the schools, the chief minister said.

The government is committed to make teaching Kannada compulsory in private schools, the CM said.

In order to provide jobs for Kannadigas, the government has issued an order to private sector to accord first priority to Kannadigas for group ‘C’ and ‘D’ posts, Yediyurappa said.

On the border issue raked up by the coalition government in Maharashtra, the chief minister said there have been objections ever since the Mahajan Commission report was submitted. Attempts are being made to keep the issue alive for political gains. The issue is in the Supreme Court. “The state government will chalk out plans to preserve our land and water,” he assured. Problems should be addressed without disturbing the unity of the state, the CM advised.