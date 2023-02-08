Priest confronts HDK over remarks on Brahmins

Priest confronts HDK over remarks on Brahmins

Narasimha Dixit, the priest of the Ganapathi temple here, confronted the former chief minister over the remarks, insisting that he clarify

DHNS
DHNS, Gokarna,
  • Feb 08 2023, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 02:22 ist
The priest expressed disappointment over the same. The former chief minister clarified that his remarks were directed at the Peshwas of Maharashtra and had nothing to do with local Brahmins. Credit: DH Photo

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy was, on Wednesday, at the receiving end over his comments on Brahmins. 

This was when Narasimha Dixit, the priest of the Ganapathi temple here, confronted the former chief minister over the remarks, insisting that he clarify.

The priest expressed disappointment over the same. The former chief minister clarified that his remarks were directed at the Peshwas of Maharashtra and had nothing to do with local Brahmins.

Also Read | 'Brahmin' outfits slam Bhagwat's remarks, BJP in damage control mode

Kumaraswamy said he had grown up in the company of Brahmins.     

Earlier, speaking to reporters before flagging off the Pancharatna yatre, the JD(S) leader said, as CM, he had released Rs 25 crore for the Brahmins' development corporation, seeking to know BJP's contribution to the community. 

"Ours is not Savarkar's culture," he said, adding that the JD(S) took everyone along.

