Prisons dept sets the bar high in war on coronavirus

The Prisons Department is lending a helping hand in efforts to battle the Covid-19 crisis. Catering to the shortage of masks in the market, the department has embarked on a mission to manufacture safe masks for government bodies and enforcement agencies.

According to an official release, as many as 5,000 masks are manufactured every day in all the eight Central Prisons across Karnataka. “At Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara alone the prisoners are manufacturing about 2,000 masks every day in a scientific way,” the statement said. The masks are being distributed among the State Police Headquarters, Police Commissioner’s Office, City Armed Reserve (CAR), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) and other

organizations.

Officials said the cost of manufacturing each mask is about Rs 6 and properly sterilized before being packed for distribution. This apart, several stringent measures have been initiated at the prisons to arrest the spread of Coronavirus.

“Newly admitted prisoners are thoroughly checked and kept in separate barracks before being shifted to regular barracks. Isolation wards have been created inside all the prisons as a preventive measure. Visitors to the prisoners have also been stopped temporarily to ensure that there is no face-to-face contact with any outsider, as a precaution. Prisoners have been provided with a telephone facility to talk to their families and friends,” the official release said.

The officials have also switched to video conferencing to present prisoners before the court. Special emphasis has been given on the cleanliness of the prison premises and personal hygiene of prisoners and prison staff.