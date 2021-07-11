Private bus operators lose Rs 400 crore due to Covid lockdowns

Karnataka State Private Bus Owners' Federation president Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak said that private bus owners across the state had suffered losses to the tune of Rs 400 crore due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

There are over 8,000 private buses including express, service buses in Karnataka. The suspension of bus service for a day incurs a loss of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.50 lakh. The private bus owners are in financial distress, Nayak said.

Despite submitting a memorandum to the chief minister and the Transport Minister, the demands of the private bus owners had received no response. The KSRTC had received an assistance of Rs 2,380 crore from the government. But the private bus owners did not receive any financial assistance, he added.

"We had surrendered our bus permits. Hence, we got tax concession during the lockdown. The government should provide tax concession of Rs 80 crore for next six months from July to December," Nayak urged. He accused the government of not permitting private buses to operate on the routes taken by the KSRTC buses. The Centre had granted permission to the private bus operators, he added.

Suresh Nayak said the diesel prices had increased. It is impossible to operate bus services with fewer passengers. About 20 per cent hike in bus fare is inevitable, he stressed.