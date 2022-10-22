Pvt buses fleece passengers; minister issues warning

Private buses fleecing passengers during Deepavali, K'taka Minister warns cancellation of permits

The Minister said a taskforce has been formed to conduct random checks in this regard

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 22 2022, 17:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2022, 17:39 ist

Amid complaints that private transporters were charging passengers exorbitant fares, taking advantage of the Deepavali festive rush, Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu on Saturday warned that their permits will be cancelled.

The Minister said a taskforce has been formed to conduct random checks in this regard, and already 60 cases of violation have been registered. "During festivals those operators ferrying passengers in- buses, autos and other passenger vehicles, if found overcharging, their permits will be cancelled," Sriramulu said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said there is already a taskforce in place for this and officials are conducting random checks to ensure that passengers are not harassed. When told that that harassment to passengers by overcharging has become routine during all festivals, the Minister said last time about 110 cases were booked for violations and 60 cases have already been booked now and the drive will continue to send a strong message to those indulging in such acts.

