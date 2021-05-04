Private hospitals warn of downing shutters

Private hospitals in the city have warned that they would have to down shutters if the district administration did not ensure a regular supply of medical grade oxygen to them as per their requirements for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Many of the hospitals were denying admissions and discharging patients.

Dr Amit Bhate, Director, Jeevanrekha Hospital told DH on Tuesday that hospitals were getting 10 per cent to 20 per cent of their daily oxygen requirement. "Delay in supply of medicine like Remdesivir could be managed, but not without oxygen as patients would gasp for breathing. During the first wave of Covid-19, ventilator requirements for patients was low, but now with the mutated virus most of them need ventilators," he said.

Read | BSY's home district Shivamogga sees 61 Covid deaths in 11 days

He said a section of patients and VIPs in particular prefer treatment in private hospitals. "We are not being able to admit patients as we are not sure of oxygen supplies if the condition of patient turns critical requiring ventilator"

Admission of new patients has been stopped by many private hospitals and rest have been discharging patients. Many of them will not admit patients from Wednesday as they are not sure of oxygen supplies.