Private schools’ body proposes fee cut for students

The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has requested its member schools to consider fee concessions for students.

In a communication to member schools, the general secretary of the association advised that schools can reduce fees after working out the expenses. “There are some heads where the school managements can actually consider reducing the fee. For instance, the transportation fee and special development fees can be considered for concession,” said Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the association.

“Some of our member schools have already considered fee concessions and announced 25% reduction in the fees,” he added.

The association issued this advisory following reports about some schools demanding full payment of fees.

Meanwhile, a group of parents staged a protest in front of a private school in Bengaluru on Tuesday alleging that the school was demanding payment of full term fees.

The parents even alleged that the school had blocked online access of classes for students who had not paid the fees in full and also barred some students from offline classes for the same reason.