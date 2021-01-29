Private schools mull moving court over fee cut

The state government's decision to reduce school fee by 30% for the ongoing academic year has ruffled the feathers of the private school managements across Karnataka.

Angered by the move, the school managements have decided to knock on the doors of the court.

Expressing anguish over the decision, D Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools (KAMS) said, "The government has announced 30% cut in the tuition fee, but there are lots of discrepancies in this as there is already an order from the government allowing schools to increase tuition fee by 10% every year. There is no clarity over the salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff because the tuition fees directly go for salaries."

Shashi Kumar said, "We will convene a meeting with other associations and discuss approaching of the court to challenge the government's decision."