Students barred from exams: Pvt schools to face action

Private schools that denied students opportunity to write SSLC exams to face action

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 20 2021, 00:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 02:36 ist
Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar. Credit: DH File Photo

Private schools across Karnataka which deprived students the opportunity to appear for the SSLC examination by not sending their details to the examination board, will face the music according to the state government.

Following complaints from students and parents in this regard, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday ordered an inquiry by the Commissioner of Public Instruction and any school found to have failed to send the details of the students will be dealt with seriously. 

Pointing to a particular case of a girl from Koratagere taluk in Tumakuru who tried to kill herself as she was denied admission ticket citing non-payment of fees, Suresh Kumar said, “There is some communication issue between parents and schools. I had even met the student and assured her of allowing to appear for the exams in August. The commissioner has directed the joint director to conduct an inquiry into the issue and submit a detailed report.”

Karnataka
SSLC exams
S Suresh Kumar

