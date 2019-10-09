Private TV channels can’t record legislature session

The government has prohibited private television channels from recording the proceedings of the legislature session.

According to an order by Assembly speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri, private TV channels will be prohibited from taking their cameras inside.

Even camerapersons of print media will not be allowed to click photos. However, reporters will be allowed to sit through the proceedings.

The move attracted criticism from Opposition.

“Is blocking journalists an attempt to protect @BJP4Karnataka’s blue boys from being caught again? In that case, is it not the party’s duty to teach blue boys a lesson? But, in @BJP4Karnataka, they reward such anti-social elements with ministerial berth, even if they lose. Wah!” CLP leader Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Former PM H D Deve Gowda said, “Debates in Assembly should be transparent. Only then will democracy hold meaning.” The Congress on its official Twitter handle said, “The U-turn policy of @BJP4Karnataka are in the fore again. While in opposition BJP used to shed crocodile tears for Free media @BSYBJP had threatened to go on dharna for freedom of press. When in power media has been barred from streaming the assembly session, Such a shameful act”

TV channels will have to procure footage from Doordarshan. Print media photographers will have to get photos from Department of Information and Public Relations.

In 2018, during the regime of JD(S)-Congress, it was proposed to shift media room in Vidhana Soudha from third floor to ground floor, to restrict access to ministers and officials.