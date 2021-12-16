Prize money for gallantry awardees hiked fivefold

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that the state government has increased the cash reward given to the winners of gallantry awards in the armed forces from the state, five times and the order for the same has been issued.

With this, the long-pending demand of the defence personnel to increase the prize money for gallantry awardees has been met, Bommai said at the Vijay Diwas programme organised by the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) to mark the 50th anniversary of the victory of Indian armed forces over Pakistan in 1971.

The chief minister said the prize money for Paramveer Chakra awardees that was earlier Rs 25 lakh has been increased to Rs 1.50 crore now and the Mahaveer Chakra awardees’ cash reward has gone up from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

The cash reward for Ashok Chakra winners, which was Rs 25 lakh, has been increased to Rs 1.50 crore. Similarly, the Keerti Chakra, Veer Chakra, Shourya Chakra, Sena, Nau Sena and Vayu Sena awardees will get enhanced cash rewards up to Rs 50 lakh, he said.

Addressing the army personnel and war veterans, he said the 1971 war victory of India over Pakistan continues to inspire the countrymen. “India got Bangladesh liberated. Bangladesh is celebrating the golden jubilee of its formation. The war also made the world realise India’s military might, he said lauding the role of armed forces in safeguarding the country’s borders,” he added.

“The victory of the 1971 war also shows excellent management and MLIRC also played an important role. Men fought bravely and rigorously and the sacrifice of over 3,800 of them was supreme while over 9,000 were injured. Despite this, more than 90,000 Pakistan army personnel and officials were imprisoned,” he recalled.

The war did not last long. The 13-day war resulted in the victory of the Indian forces. “The war was also a testimony of our strength, valour, intelligence and coordination,” he said.

Bommai said new technology has taken over defence forces across the globe. “Our forces are ready for technological as well as men to men fight. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision has made our forces strong and proud. We are strong economic power, have human resources, natural resources and our military power makes difference between us and our enemies”.

Bommai paid floral tributes to the martyrs and wrote in the visitor’s book too. He also paid respects to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others who were killed in the chopper crash recently.

General Officer Commanding of Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area Major General J V Prasad, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra Director General of Police Praveen Sood and Chief Secretary P Ravikumar also paid floral tributes to the martyrs at the war memorial.