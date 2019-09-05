'Probe on into suspicious satellite calls from State'

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DH News Service, Hubballi,
  Sep 05 2019, 15:40pm ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2019, 16:01pm ist
Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that some suspicious satellite phone calls were made from forest areas in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada and Mangaluru.

Police are conducting the investigation which has come to a stage, and they are collecting more information, he told media persons.

On DKS issue

He said proper bundobust is made to prevent violence during the protests after the arrest D K Shivakumar, especially in Ramnagaram and Kanakapura.

There is no question of BJP being happy or sad for the arrest of Shivakumar. We are for impartial probe, he noted.

Congress calling it vindictive politics itself is a politics. It is not a new case at all, and an investigation was being conducted for two years, Bommai added.

