Procession, rally backing CAA, NRC in Belagavi

Activists of various Hindu organisations staged a procession and rally here on Tuesday in support of the CAA and NRC.

Participants raised slogans and displayed placards in support of CAA. They condemned those misguiding Muslims in the country and the backward communities and instigating protests.

The procession commenced from Sambhaji Circle and passed through College Road. It culminated at Sardar’s School Ground at the other end of the road. The procession witnessed participation of students in large numbers, along with women.

Manjunath Swami from Inchagiri, addressing the rally at Sardar’s School ground, asked the Hindus to remain united and protect their religion, instead of getting divided among castes and languages.

The seer complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for getting CAA passed in the Parliament. CAA will realise the dreams of giving citizenship to the persecuted religious communities who have come as refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

He said leaders of some political parties were spreading rumours that CAA would affect Indian Muslims and backward classes, which was far from truth.

NRC and CAA will prevent illegal immigrants from staying in India and give citizenship to persecuted refugees, he said.

The protestors submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner. Activists of Sriram Sena, Hindustan, Bajrang Dal, and other Hindu organisations participated.