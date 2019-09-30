Prof bats for autonomy to top-notch universities

The 27th annual convocation of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) on Sunday saw an impassioned plea by a senior educator to the government seeking more autonomy to top-tier universities.

Professor K R S Murthy, a former director of IIM-B, addressing the gathering equated autonomy with a high standard of education and greater accountability.

In a lengthy speech, he pointed out that India’s traditional university system was not regarded as being capable of reformations to meet emerging needs and future developments. Higher education in the country had fragmented, he said, adding that this was the conclusion of the 2019 National Education Policy (NEP) Draft, under the chairmanship of K Kasturirangan, former Isro chief.

“The NEP draft said thousands of colleges in the country had no faculty at all while some 20% have an enrolment of less than 100. On the other hand, there is intense competition for entry into premier institutions such as NLSIU,” he said.

He added that this is leaving many aspiring student professionals to contend with lower-rung universities, which do not adequately prepare them for the future.

“An average management college charges Rs 5 lakh for the two-year masters’ programme and most of its MBA graduates cannot expect a better starting salary than Rs 10,000 a month,” he said.

One answer, he explained, was to give universities greater autonomy and scrap tight cost-based controls on the fee structure which would allow private colleges to hire talented faculty.

Fee hike: students v/s EC

It is unlikely, however, if the professor’s recommendations would be appreciated at NLSIU where students are locked in a struggle with the university’s Executive Council (EC) over an increase in fees introduced earlier this year.

According to a source, a Saturday meeting by the EC to discuss the fee issue, prompted a decision that the Rs 1.80 lakh base fee would not be rolled back, although each student’s financial ability to pay would be determined on a case-to-case basis.

“Again, they refused to roll back the fee hike. The student representatives in the committee to discuss the hike were not allowed to speak. Instead, the Bar Council of India officials in the committee talked about the student protest which happened,” the source said.