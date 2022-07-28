Se 144 extended, Muthalik banned from entering Bellare

Prohibitory orders extended, Muthalik banned from entering Bellare

  • Jul 28 2022, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 02:24 ist
Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra has extended the prohibitory orders prevailing in Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluks till Friday midnight.

The DC also directed closure of all bars and wine shops in Bantwal, Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluk limits till Friday midnight.

“Section 144 is in force in order to maintain law and order in Bellare, Belthangady, Bantwal, Puttur and Kadaba to prevent untoward incidents,” the DC said.

He directed the assistant commissioner of the department of excise that all wine shops should be closed compulsorily and the seal of the excise department should be affixed on the doors of bars and wine shops during the ban.

Muthalik banned from entering Ballare

Dr Rajendra, based on the recommendation by DK Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, has banned the entry of Sriram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik into Bantwal, Beltangady, Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluks under Section 144 of the CrPC.

Udupi DC Kurma Rao had banned the entry of Muthalik into Udupi district in April this year. 

