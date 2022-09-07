Projects wanting under 10 acres land can skip LAC nod

Projects wanting under 10 acres land can skip LAC nod

This 'ease of land allotment' reform comes ahead of the flagship Invest Karnataka global investors meet scheduled in November

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 07 2022, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 00:52 ist

Investors or industrialists who want up to 10 acres of land to be allotted for their projects can expect their applications to get processed sooner. 

Allotment of land up to 10 acres can skip the mandatory Land Audit Committee (LAC) clearance and such applications will directly come before the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC), according to a recent order issued by the government.

At present, all investment proposals regardless of the land requirement needed clearance of the LAC that would vet the project based on availability of land and ensure there is no misuse. 

“The state government has issued this order to emphasize transparency and to facilitate ease of doing business by simplifying the approval system," Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said. "With this order, investment proposals can get approved quickly and one need not wait for months together for LAC clearances. This will help all sectors including small, micro, and medium entrepreneurs,” Nirani said. 

Nirani said many industry bodies had petitioned the government seeking simplification of the procedure while allotting land through the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB). 

However, industrial projects requiring more than 10 acres of land with an investment ranging from Rs 15 crore to Rs 500 crore must go to the LAC and then the SLSWCC for final approval.

This 'ease of land allotment' reform comes ahead of the flagship Invest Karnataka global investors meet scheduled in November. 

Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) president IS Prasad, in a statement, hailed the government's move. "It would be a major step towards ease of doing business," he said. "This will help attract more investments and generate employment." 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
land audit
LAC
Murugesh R Nirani

What's Brewing

UK's 'other Liz Truss' shoots her way into Twitter fame

UK's 'other Liz Truss' shoots her way into Twitter fame

Now, a matchmaking app for LGBTQIA+ persons in India

Now, a matchmaking app for LGBTQIA+ persons in India

No gamma rays from dwarf galaxy solves astronomy puzzle

No gamma rays from dwarf galaxy solves astronomy puzzle

Ant attack forces people to flee Odisha village

Ant attack forces people to flee Odisha village

Dream and believe: Suriya on finishing 25 yrs in cinema

Dream and believe: Suriya on finishing 25 yrs in cinema

 