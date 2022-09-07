Projects wanting under 10 acres land can skip LAC nod

Investors or industrialists who want up to 10 acres of land to be allotted for their projects can expect their applications to get processed sooner.

Allotment of land up to 10 acres can skip the mandatory Land Audit Committee (LAC) clearance and such applications will directly come before the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC), according to a recent order issued by the government.

At present, all investment proposals regardless of the land requirement needed clearance of the LAC that would vet the project based on availability of land and ensure there is no misuse.

“The state government has issued this order to emphasize transparency and to facilitate ease of doing business by simplifying the approval system," Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said. "With this order, investment proposals can get approved quickly and one need not wait for months together for LAC clearances. This will help all sectors including small, micro, and medium entrepreneurs,” Nirani said.

Nirani said many industry bodies had petitioned the government seeking simplification of the procedure while allotting land through the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB).

However, industrial projects requiring more than 10 acres of land with an investment ranging from Rs 15 crore to Rs 500 crore must go to the LAC and then the SLSWCC for final approval.

This 'ease of land allotment' reform comes ahead of the flagship Invest Karnataka global investors meet scheduled in November.

Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) president IS Prasad, in a statement, hailed the government's move. "It would be a major step towards ease of doing business," he said. "This will help attract more investments and generate employment."