Property tax can't be exempted during Covid-19 crisis, Karnataka govt tells HC

The state government has filed an affidavit before the Karnataka High Court informing that it has rejected the request of a petitioner for waiver property tax. The PIL was filed seeking directions to grant exemption on payment of property tax for the current year 2020-2021 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka had issued notice to the state government on a petition filed by K Gurudhatta, a city-based advocate. The court had directed the state government to consider the representation of the petitioner.

The state government affidavit also includes a note by the Urban Development department. The note stated that the waiver of property tax was not feasible since the municipal corporations and other urban local bodies in the state depend on the property tax to provide basic facilities to the people. Waiver of property tax would place additional burden on the civic agencies and also further deteriorate the financial condition.

The petitioner had contended that the owners of the residential and non- residential buildings have sustained huge loss and are facing hardship on account of non-payment of rentals in view of the lockdown.

The petitioner stated that apart from the various schemes announced by the Union government, the state government also announced exemptions on payment of road tax for the period from March 24, 2020 to May 23, 2020. The state government has also announced support prices for seeds and maize. The petitioner contended that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had granted a rebate of 5% on the property tax which was extended till May 2020.

Plea by pvt schools

The high court has issued notice to the state government on the petition filed by the Karnataka Private Schools Committee challenging the circulars directing the managements not to increase the fees for the academic year 2020-21.

The committee that has filed the petition claims to represent the managements of around 100 unaided schools. The petition said the government has stated that if any management is intending to collect the fees lesser than what has been collected in the previous year, they are at liberty to do so.

The petitioners sought an interim prayer to permit them to collect the unpaid fees for the previous academic year and at least 50% of the fees for the present academic year (2020-21) by, on or before September 1, 2020. Justice R Devdas ordered issuance of notice and indicated that the court will consider granting interim relief only after hearing the state government.

The petitioners have cited an interim order by the Madras High Court in a similar matter wherein unaided schools were allowed to collect 40% of the fees for the present academic year by August 31 and previous year’s dues by September 30.

The managements contended that the institutions are incurring higher expenditure than what has been prescribed under the rules while going for online education.