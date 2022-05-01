Property tax rebate extended till May 31

Property tax rebate extended till May 31

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 01 2022, 00:35 ist
  • updated: May 01 2022, 06:55 ist
Credit: iStock Images

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has extended the property tax rebate of 5% till May 31.

An order to this effect was passed by the Urban Development Department on April 30. According to data by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, this year, the civic body has already collected Rs 1,455 crore in property tax which included pending dues of Rs 100 crore.

BBMP
property tax
Bengaluru

